Ex-Featherstone skipper Hall praises Rovers officials

FORMER FEATHERSTONE Rovers captain Carl Hall has praised the club’s officials after the LD Nutrition Stadium staged Doncaster’s League One game against Oxford last night.

Doncaster won 34-16 in front of a 500-plus crowd in a game that was switched from their home at Keepmoat Stadium because of essential ground maintenance work.

Doncaster chief executive Hall, who captained Rovers in 1999, said: “I would like to thank the Featherstone club for putting everything in place for us to host the game there.

“We appreciate the support they showed and have had lots of positive feedback from our supporters and staff.

“The Featherstone club really went the extra mile for us, which will not be forgotten.

“I wish the Rovers all the best for the rest of the season and, once again, a big, big thanks goes to Featherstone - a great club.”