Ex-Castleford player Owen back in RL with Doncaster

Former Castleford Tigers outside back Richard Owen is back in Rugby League having signed for League One team Doncaster on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old Pontefract-born winger or full-back has played more than 150 games in the Super League for Castleford and Wakefield Trinity.

He made his Castleford debut in 2007 and scored 59 tries in 121 appearances before moving to rivals Wakefield in 2014, touching down 19 times in 45 games.

Off the field issues have kept Owen out of the game for a year, but he is pleased to be back, saying: “It’s the right time in my life to get back to playing rugby.

“Carl Hall has made me feel really welcome and I feel that it’s a good club for me.

“I’ve had a few clubs interested but when I spoke to Richard Horne and Carl Hall, they sounded genuine and that’s the sort of people I need in my life.

“I’m happy to play wherever the coach wants me, being back in the team environment is what I want so I’m buzzing to get started.”

Dons head coach Richard Horne said: “We’re happy to have Richard on board with us, he’s a quality player and will really add something to the squad we have.

“He has a lot of experience from his time in Super League and after speaking to him, he is very focused on helping us achieve our goal in pushing for promotion.”