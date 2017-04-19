England Youth team enjoys victory at Castleford

England Youth, including three Castleford Tigers players on their home ground, completed an Easter double over France under 16s with a convincing 38-6 victory at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.

Tigers scholarship players Ritchie Westwood, Lewis Peachey and Ben Dobson featured in an impressive display that backed up a 28-18 win at Newcastle on Friday.

A strong first half display saw England take control with tries from Jack Welsby, Dominic Young, Corey Johnson, Cameron Lees and three conversions by Harvey Spence giving them a 22-0 lead at the break.

The second half started much like the first with England crossing early, this time through Thomas Holroyd, before Yoann Reynaud grabbed a converted try for France and Timothe Bertrand kicked a conversion.

England’s defence held strong for the remainder of the game as they kept France to a solitary score.

In the closing quarter Welsby got his second try of the game and Young rounded off the scoring in the dying seconds as he also crossed for his second. Spence finished with five goals.

England U16s: Riley Dean (Warrington Wolves), Dominic Young (Huddersfield Giants), Jack Broadbent (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Reece Hamlett (Wigan Warriors), Harvey Spence (Leeds Rhinos), Ritchie Westwood (Castleford Tigers), Bradley Martin (Leeds Rhinos), Corey Johnson (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Wright (Warrington Wolves), Joshua Simm (St Helens), Oliver Waite (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors). Subs: Cameron Lees (Wakefield Trinity), Lewis Peachey (Castleford Tigers), Ben Dobson (Castleford Tigers), Thomas Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos).