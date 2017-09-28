Duffy praises fans after first win as Featherstone Rovers coach

Head coach John Duffy has dedicated Featherstone Rovers’ long awaited first Qualifiers win to the supporters who have stuck by the team.

Featherstone fans travelled in big numbers to Halifax’s MBi Shay ground last Sunday and were rewarded with their side’s 26-20 victory as they ended their season in good style.

The win was Duffy’s first since he took over as Rovers boss and ensured Rovers finished in seventh place in the Qualifiers.

He said: “I was happy for the boys, it was good to get the win but, most of all, I was happy for our supporters.

“It was a great turnout from our point of view, the fans made it feel like we were playing at home.

“The win was for them and I cannot wait for more of the same next season.

“Overall, we have come away with the two points and a decent finish to what has been a real tough season for the boys. It was very satisfying. I was really happy with the character and desire we showed to get a win.”

Duffy paid tribute to his side’s attitude in their final game of the campaign.

He added: “I thought our senior players were absolutely superb.

“We spoke about it being a little cup final for us, to finish above Halifax and stay level with London on points.

“Everybody worked their socks off and came away with a win from a place where it’s very hard to get a win.”

With the 2017 season over Duffy outlined immediate plans for his players.

He explained; “From next week, the boys will be off and enjoying a little time away from playing.

“Then, in what will be a tough pre-season campaign, we will be back at it. We have a big season to prepare for, in 2018, and cannot afford to hold back.

“We’ve got something to go at now. There’s parts of our game we need to get better at, which will come through pre-season.

“I can’t wait to get my teeth into everything in pre-season because it has been a whirlwind couple of months for me.”