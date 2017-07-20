Duffy excited by ‘massive opportunity’ at Featherstone

FEATHERSTONE’S new head coach John Duffy says he is excited to have been given “a massive opportunity at a massive club.”

The 37-year-old former Warrington, Leigh and Scotland stand-off has signed a contract until the end of 2018 and taken charge with immediate effect after replacing Jon Sharp who was sacked on Monday after two years at the helm.

Scotland assistant coach Duffy’s appointment was announced by Rovers on Tuesday after he left his head coach role with financially-struggling Swinton Lions the previous day.

After a 16-year-old playing career, Duffy was in charge at Swinton for three years and led them to promotion in 2015.

“It’s a massive opportunity to come to a big club and further my development as a coach,” said Duffy.

“We’ll come in and work hard from the off. I’ll meet the players and explain the way I like to play the game straight away.

“We’ll put the hours in, grasp it with both hands and get on with it straight away.

“It’s a massive opportunity at a massive club and I’m grateful to be given a chance. I’ve got to go prove it now on the field but I’ll be working as hard as I can to make the club grow. “

“I’m excited to have this opportunity at a genuine rugby town.”

“It’s all come around really quickly and fast. The guys at Featherstone have been superb and I’m looking forward to getting to know them a little bit better.”

Duffy took training for the first time at Featherstone yesterday and his backroom team will be unveiled shortly.

He will be in charge of Rovers for the first time in Saturday’s final Championship fixture of the regular campaign at Toulouse.

Duffy said Rovers have some “fantastic players.”

’I’ve watched a lot of footage on Featherstone and they’ve been the best club we’ve played, so just to add the way I like to play into the mix, I think we can do some great stuff, hopefully,” he added.

He believes Featherstone can make their mark in the Super 8s after finishing in the top-four for a second successive year.

“Anything can happen on the day,” he added.

“It’s always a tough place to come to is Featherstone and I’m just really excited about the challenge.”