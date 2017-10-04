District sends best wishes to Castleford Tigers

THE Castleford & Featherstone District League has extended its best wishes to Castleford Tigers as Daryl Powell’s side prepare to lift the Rugby League championship for the first time in the club’s history.

The Tigers take on Leeds Rhinos in Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford and Castleford & Featherstone ARL Chairman Phil Hodgson said: “We hope that Cas come back with the trophy; they certainly deserve to do so after having topped Super League by a huge margin and after having been the most attractive team in the competition by a distance.”

He added: “We’re sure people Down the Lane with long memories will also be keen to gain revenge for the narrow defeat at the hands of Leeds in the 1968-69 Championship Final at Odsal, while Castleford also narrowly missed out to Salford in the 1938-39 decider.”

Delegates, meanwhile, are reminded that the next meeting of the Castleford & Featherstone ARL takes place next Monday (9 October) at Glasshoughton WMC, with a 7.30pm start.