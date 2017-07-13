Death of Featherstone Rovers legend Farrar

FORMER Featherstone Rovers utility forward and first-team coach Vince Farrar has died aged 70.

A member of the Rovers Hall of Fame, Farrar made 309 appearances for the club between 1965 and 1977 and was a try scorer when they beat Bradford in the 1973 Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

The former Great Britain international played for top Australian club Cronulla during the close season of 1974.

He captained Featherstone when they won the First Division Championship in 1976-77.

Hull FC then signed him for £10,000 and he enjoyed further success with them.

Farrar was first-team coach at Featherstone from 1981 to 1982 and then played a season with newly-formed Sheffield Eagles.

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Vince’s passing, he was a legendary figure of the club - who will never be forgotton.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dave, his son who works here at Featherstone Rovers, and the rest of his family and friends.

“Vince achieved great things as a Featherstone player, including a memorable Challenge Cup triumph back in 1973, and he went on to represent his country and county.

“He was always around the club right up until his last few weeks with us and I can speak on behalf of all of the staff and players here in saying we will miss him dearly.

“We will use Sunday’s home game against Halifax to remember Vince and the service he gave to this great club. He is at peace now and we will support his family however necessary.”

The club will stage a minute’s silence as a tribute to Farrar prior to the kick-off of Sunday’s match against Halifax.