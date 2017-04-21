Day in Rovers squad for cup clash ahead of loan move to Dewsbury

HOOKER Sam Day has been named in Featherstone’s 19-man squad for Sunday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round home tie against Oldham (3pm).

The 22-year-old will join Dewsbury Rams on a four-week loan on Monday.

Brad Tagg, Kyran Johnson and James Duckworth have also been recalled after missing Monday’s game against Bradfords Bulls but there is no place in the squad for Kyle Briggs.

Anthony Thackeray is serving a two-match ban and Frankie Mariano and Jason Walton are injured.

Featherstone’s squad is Ian Hardman, James Duckworth, Chris Ulugia, Misi Taulapapa, Darrell Griffin, Keal Carlile, Andy Bostock, Michael Knowles, John Davies, Richard Moore, Brad Tagg, Luke Cooper, Sam Day, Scott Turner, Matty Wildie, Kyran Johnson, James Lockwood, Josh Hardcastle, Cory Aston.

Tickets for the Sunday’s game cost £18 (adults), £12 (concessions) and £5 (juniors).