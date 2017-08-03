Davies makes Rovers return but injured Walton ruled out

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are set to welcome back John Davies but they will be without injured Jason Walton for Saturday’s Qualifiers opener against Leigh Centurions at LD Nutrition Stadium (3.15ppm).

Back-rower Davies has recovered from a knee injury that forced him to miss Featherstone’s last game, the 32-26 defeat at Toulouse.

Forward Connor Farrell, signed on loan from Wigan Warriors, is poised to make his Rovers debut after being included in their 19-man squad for a televised match that will be refereed by James Child, with Phil Bentham as the video referee.

Rovers coach John Duffy is hopeful centre Chris Ulugia (shoulder) will return to action before the end of the season.

Featherstone’s squad is Andrew Bostock, Anthony Thackeray, Brad Tagg, Connor Farrell, Daniel Igbinedion, Darrell Griffin, Frankie Mariano, Ian Hardman, James Lockwood, John Davies, Josh Hardcastle, Keal Carlile, Kyle Briggs, Luke Briscoe, Matty Wildie, Misi Taulapapa, Richard Moore, Sam Brooks, Scott Turner.

Leigh’s squad is Antoni Maria, Atelea Vea, Ben Reynolds, Cory Paterson, Daniel Mortimer, Danny Tickle, Glenn Stewart, Greg Richards, Greg McNally, Harrison Hansen, Josh Drinkwater, Lachlan Burr, Liam Hood, Matthew Fleming, Matthew Dawson, Micky Higham, Mitch Brown, Samisoni Langi, Sam Hopkins.