Date change for Castleford’s game at home to Salford

The date of Castleford Tigers’ last home match of the regular season before the Super 8s split has been changed with the match brought forward two days due to Sky Sports choosing it for live coverage.

The game against Salford Red Devils at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle was due to take place on Sunday, July 16, but will now be played on Friday, July 14 with an 8pm kick-off.

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “We love our Sunday games here at the Jungle and we were really looking forward to this one to round off the regular season before the Super 8s begin.

“Unfortunately these decisions are part of Sky’s contract with the RFL and we have to adhere to the changes. It’s also great for us that Sky Sports find our games so entertaining and want to feature our great club so much on TV.

“We hope you all enjoy the game whether it be here with us at the Jungle or watching at home on Sky Sports.”

All tickets that have already been purchased dated July 16 will still be accepted on game day on July 14.