Cooke urges Rovers fans to turn out in force for ‘fantastic professional” Hardman

Former England international Paul Cooke is calling on Featherstone fans to turn out in force for Rovers full-back Ian Hardman’s testimonial match against York City Knights at Big Fellas Stadium tomorrow (Sunday).

Cooke has described former teammate Hardman as a “fantastic professional” and a “cornerstone” of the Rovers team.

Cooke played alongside Hardman at Featherstone in 2015 and also at Hull Kingston Rovers.

Cooke has fond memories of their time on the field together.

“I first came across Ian at Hull KR after I moved across the city and I was impressed by him from day one,” said Cooke.

“To play professionally for as long as he has, both at part-time and full-time level, takes some doing, believe me.

“He is a fantastic professional and has played a major role for Featherstone over the years.

“Ian has become a cornerstone of the Featherstone team and if the Rovers are going to achieve something special this season then he will certainly have a say in it.

“When it comes to the Qualifiers and it is all on the line, Ian is the type of player you would want in your team. He is a champion guy, a real match winner.

“He deserves a great deal of credit and respect for achieving the testimonial milestone and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Tomorrow’s starts at 3pm and admission is £10 for adults and £5 for concessions and juniors.

Gates open at 1pm and on sale will be a special testimonial souvenir brochure, priced at £5, with all proceeds being donated to Hardman’s testimonial fund.