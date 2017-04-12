Coach Sharp keen to stay at Rovers to continue progress

FORMER SUPER League coach Jon Sharp wants to get back into the top-flight and believes he can do it with Featherstone Rovers.

Sharp is out of contract at the end of this season, but keen to stay on at Big Fellas Stadium, Post Office Road and continue the progress made over the past two years.

The 50-year-old former Huddersfield Giants boss’ work with part-time players is likely to have been noted by Super League clubs, but Sharp insists he is happy at his hometown side.

Rovers will go into Easter in third place on the Kingstone Press Championship table, trailing Toulouse - who are second - on points difference and Sharp has given an upbeat assessment of their loing-term prospects ahead of Friday’s crunch trip to unbeaten leaders Hull KR.

“I’d like to stay and build on what we’ve done,” said Sharp, who steered Rovers into the middle-eight Qualifiers last term.

“We won the Championship Shield with a bunch of young kids in my first year, finished fourth last season and we’re now joint-second.

“We are building and developing and I am enjoying working here.

“The players and staff are outstanding, we are growing and it would be fantastic if we could be one of those clubs that makes it into Super League, the way Leigh did.

“That is very much my ambition.”

Sharp was in charge of Huddersfield from 2003-2008. He also had a spell as coach at Crusaders when they were in Super League and was an assistant at St Helens and to Great Britain boss Brian Noble.

“I want to coach at the highest level,” he said. “I’ve coached in Tests and on a Lions tour and in a Grand Final and two Challenge Cup finals and I want to be back there.

“At Featherstone I think we are progressing on and off the field.

“There’s been some investment in the stadium and work is still being done.

“New staff members are being brought in and we’ve got a good squad and a relationship with Leeds Rhinos that everyone benefits from.

“We’ve got a team that’s building for the future and has ambitions to be in Super League.”