Coach Sharp hails Featherstone’s ‘fantastic achievement’ in clinching top-four spot

COACH Jon Sharp is “absolutely delighted” Featherstone Rovers have clinched a place in the Championship top-four with two matches of the regular season still to play.

Rovers made sure they will be in the Super 8s for the second successive season by winning 32-14 at Oldham on Sunday.

“I am absolutely delighted for everyone at the club,” said Sharp.

“It is a fantastic achievement. We are confirmed in the top-four for the second year running and I am delighted.

“We got the job done at Oldham. In the first-half I thought we were a bit scratchy. I didn’t thinnk we played as well as we could.

“We were a little bit loose in some areas.

“In the second-half, we were better going uphill. We seem to have that nailed. We seem to play better going uphill.

“We completed our sets better and we kicked well.

“A couple of changes came on and I thought Danny Igbinedion in particular was great for us.

“He gave us some energy and some speed and some power.

“I was chuffed to bits that Luke Briscoe was back in there as well. I thought he added another dimension to us.

“I was really pleased with some of the individuals and particularly some of the guys who have not had a run.”