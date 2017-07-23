Coach salutes Featherstone fans for ‘magnificent’ support in France

Have your say

COACH John Duffy praised Featherstone’s travelling fans after Saturday evening’s 32-26 defeat against Toulouse at Stade Ernest-Argeles.

“I’d like to give a massive mention to our fans who were superb,” said Duffy.

“They have not stopped singing all game.

“The fans were magnificent and the boys really felt that and worked off that.

“As you could see, the desire in our defence was absolutely superb.”