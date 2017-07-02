Chance to train with a Super League club

Batchelors Peas, official partner of the Betfred Super League 2017, is calling on community rugby league teams to enter an exclusive competition for the chance to train with their favourite Super League club.

Open to community adult clubs, kids’ clubs and schools, Batchelors Peas is looking for a local side wanting to learn some new skills from rugby league’s finest.

On the day, the winners will be treated to some advice from their favourite team’s coaching staff, before taking part in drills, exercises and friendly competition with its star players.

Fan favourite and Batchelors Peas official mascot Can of Steel will be on hand to offer support, as well as giving out cans of Batchelors Mushy Peas for the winners to make their own match day meals and get one of their five-a-day.

Dean Towey, marketing director at Princes (manufacturer of Batchelors Peas), said: “We’ve had a great time with fans of all teams since the start of the season and wanted to give something back.

“This is an unforgettable, money-can’t-buy opportunity and we hope as many people as possible will try and win it for their club.”

To enter, send three reasons why you and your club should win, along with your name, age, address, telephone number, the community club you play for and the all-important team you’d like to train with, to: batchelorspeas@princes.co.uk by Friday, July 7.

Terms and Conditions are available on request via the entry email address and are also available at www.rugby-league.com. The prize excludes Catalans Dragons.

Under 18s must also provide name and contact details for their parent or legal guardian. Entrants must be resident in England, Scotland or Wales.