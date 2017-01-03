Chance for fans to meet Castleford Tigers’ new boys

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club holds its first event of 2017 next Tuesday (January 10) when it stages the annual general meeting and a meet the new boys evening.

The event, sponsored by Carpet Magic, Kippax, takes place at the George V WMC, with the AGM for members only from 7.30pm to 8pm and the meet the new boys evening starting at 8pm with all welcome to attend.

Special guests invited are Rangi Chase, Larne Patrick, Zak Hardaker, Greg Eden, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Tuoyo Egodo and Dan Igbinedion.

A raffle will take place and 2017 membership will be available on the night, adults £5, family £10 (two adults, two under 16s). under 16 £2.50.

CTSC members have raised more than £75,000 since 2004 and donated the money to the Castleford Tigers.