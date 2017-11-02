Castleford World Cup trio ready for round two

All three Castleford Tigers players who played in the opening round of World Cup matches are set for second appearances after keeping their place in their respective team line-ups.

For half-backs Luke Gale and Ben Roberts there was disappointment as England and Samoa both lost their first pool matches, but they have been given the chance to help their countries try to bounce back this weekend.

New winger Garry Lo, meanwhile, earned praise from his head coach after his performance in Papua New Guinea’s impressive 50-6 hammering of Wales and he has once again been picked to start on the left wing.

Castleford’s Man of Steel Gale is chosen to start at number seven again for England as they take on Lebanon on Saturday.

Tigers team-mate Mike McMeeken was left out all together against Australia, but is one of the back up players for the second group game.

Gale, meanwhile, saw plenty of positives in England’s 18-4 defeat to Australia when the hosts were made to fight for their victory in Melbourne.

He said: “It was a great game to be involved in. It could’ve gone either way as well.

“The boys are pretty positive. We did some good things, we did some things not so well. We’ll review the game and we’ll move onto Lebanon.

“It was a proper Test match, very tough and one of the most intense games I’ve ever played in, but we matched Australia a lot of the time.

“We know there are a lot of positives to take out of that.”

Gale’s half-back partner at Cas, Roberts, had a frustrating game as his Samoa team were beaten 38-8 by New Zealand and he is in for another tough test against a powerful looking Tonga team this Saturday.

Featherstone Rovers duo Frankie Mariano and Sam Brooks endured a difficult game as they were part of a Scotland team that was overpowered 50-4 by Tonga.

Mariano has now been left out of the 17 for the Bravehearts’ second match against New Zealand on Saturday, but Brooks has retained his place on the replacements bench.

Pontefract-born half-back Danny Addy will once again start after he scored Scotland’s only try against Tonga. Back rower Dale Ferguson, also from Pontefract, has also kept his place in the starting line-up.