Castleford top scorer Eden could be out for rest of season

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is resigned to losing top scorer Greg Eden for the rest of the season after the winger suffered a potentially serious shoulder injury in the 38-14 victory over Salford.

Super League’s top try-scorer took his tally for the year to 37 in all games with two first-half finishes, but while the Tigers were winning again to maintain their eight-point lead at the top he was on his way to hospital to discover the extent of the problem.

Eden landed awkwardly after scoring his second try with an acrobatic leap and Powell fears it is a season ending injury.

He said: “I’m really disappointed for Greg Eden.

“He’ll probably be out for the year with that which is a massive blow.

“He’s been going awesome for us. But (Joel) Monaghan is a proven winger and scored a couple of tries tonight himself. We’ve got Jy Hitchcox who has done pretty well for us and also Greg Minikin, of course. This happens. Every team has to deal with a little bit of adversity. We’ll just crack on.”

On his side’s performance and victory against Salford, Powell said: “We weren’t at our best tonight. We pulled some smart bits out in both halves but we made too many errors, particularly in the first half. But we defended really well for the most part.”