Castleford Tigers to face Yorkshire rivals at home in Super 8s

The official dates and times will be revealed on Wednesday, but Castleford Tigers now know who they will play home and away in the Betfred Super League Super 8s.

As leaders at the end of the regular season Daryl Powell’s men will play the teams in second, third, fifth and sixth at home, meaning Mend-A-Hose Jungle games against Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity plus avoiding a trip to bogey ground St Helens, where they suffered one of only three defeats so far in 2017.

The Tigers will have to go again to Salford where they also lost while their other two away games will be against seventh-placed Wigan Warriors and eighth-placed Huddersfield Giants.