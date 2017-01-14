Castleford Tigers squad numbers revealed

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed his squad numbers for the 2017 Betfred Super League season.

Competition has been high this year and Powell chose to see how the players have performed in pre-season before making his final decision.

The 2017 squad numbers were announced live last night at a sponsors dinner at Rogerthorpe Manor.

The 2017 squad numbers are:

1. Zak Hardaker – Sponsored by Ludwell Electrical

2. Greg Minikin – Sponsored by SB Paving

3. Jake Webster – Sponsored by DPM Joinery

4. Michael Shenton – Sponsored by Vanguard Security Services Ltd

5. Greg Eden – Sponsored by John Jewitt in memory of Arthur Jewitt

6. Rangi Chase – Sponsored by David Cussons Windows and Doors

7. Luke Gale - Sponsored by Black Swan Normanton

8. Andy Lynch – Sponsored by Swillington Auto Care

9. Paul McShane - Sponsored by Brebur

10. Grant Millington – Sponsored by David & Joanne Peake and in memory of Alan Bank

11. Oliver Holmes – Sponsored by Hutsby Potato Merchants

12. Mike McMeeken – Sponsored by Rogerthorpe Manor

13. Adam Milner – Sponsored by A J Glassfibre

14. Nathan Massey – Sponsored by A R Machinery

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao – Sponsored by Anthony Higgins Transport Ltd

16. Ben Roberts – Sponsored by NVB Consultants Ltd

17. Junior Moors – Sponsored by BWT Installations Ltd

18. Matt Cook – Sponsored by ETA Electrical

19. Gadwin Springer – Sponsored by Pontefract Upholstery

20. Larne Patrick – Sponsored by Imperial Property Solutions

21. Joel Monaghan – Sponsored by CBR Engineering

22. Will Maher – Sponsored by A1 Football Factory

23. Tom Holmes – Sponsored by Mary Clifford

24. Brandon Douglas – Sponsored by Mend-A-Hose

25. Jy Hitchcox - Sponsored by XBlades

26. Kieran Gill – Sponsored by Tigers Trust

27. Tuoyo Egodo – Sponsored by Mary Clifford

28. Conor Fitzsimmons – Sponsored by CBR Engineering

29. Luke Million - Sponsored by XBlades

30. Declan Sheehan – Sponsored by JP Plant Hire Ltd

31. Brandon Westerman – Sponsored by Mend-A-Hose

32. Daniel Igbinedion – Sponsored by LB Sports Therapy