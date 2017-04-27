Castleford Tigers squad announced for Wigan match

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to take on Wigan Warriors at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday evening.

Powell makes just one change from last week with Matt Cook replacing Andy Lynch.

He said: “Luke Gale should be okay, he’s trained light today and he’s got to go through the head injury protocol, which is significant in itself.

“He can’t take his test until Friday so we won’t know until then for sure if he’ll be available to play.

“Rangi Chase has trained in that position today and he’ll be available for the weekend.

“We’ll have to wait until the end of the week for that but we have come through Easter unscathed apart from that. We haven’t points wise but we have to kick on now and get back to our best form.”

Powell is expecting a tough game against the inform Warriors: “They are in better form than when we played them earlier in the season, they’re currently on a three-match streak.

“They’ve had a good Easter. They beat Catalans pretty comfortable last week and they’re going well. They are a physical side and you know you’re in for a tough game when you face up against them because they come after you.

“You’ve got to take your chances when you can because they don’t concede a whole heap of points. We’ve just got to be on our game on the night.

“We’ve only our three games by a total of seven points so even when we aren’t playing well we aren’t too far away so there is no panicking about what we have here it’s just a case of tidying up the areas that we have not been as proficient in.”

There will be plenty of pre-and post-match entertainment before the game with a Saturday Night Fever party that will include a live musical performance before the game and the Castleford Tigers Claws dancing to some 70s hits.

After the game is a 70s themed disco in the ‘Meating Place’ and as an added bonus the club will be showing the Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko bout in the Tiger Bar.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad: 6. Rangi Chase, 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 7. Luke Gale, 1. Zak Hardaker, 11. Oliver Holmes, 14. Nathan Massey, 9. Paul McShane, 12. Mike McMeeken, 10. Grant Millington, 2. Greg Minikin, 13. Adam Milner, 21. Joel Monaghan, 17. Junior Moors, 16. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 19. Gadwin Springer, 4. Michael Shenton, 3. Jake Webster.