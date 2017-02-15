Castleford Tigers sign French international

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of French international forward Kevin Larroyer.

The 27-year-old back rower has signed a one year deal with a club option to extend the deal by a further two years.

Larroyer begins training with the Tigers tomorrow morning after spending the last few months in limbo.

The former Catalans Dragons player was released by Hull KR following their relegation from the Super League to the Championship and has since spent time training with Hull FC.

Hull FC made it clear that they had no space on their salary cap so would not be signing Larroyer, but gave him the option to train with them to maintain his fitness levels while searching for a new club.

Larroyer was part of the Hull KR Challenge Cup final team in 2015 and has made 14 appearances for France during his career.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Castleford. To be part of this squad and this club is an honour.

“I’ve played at the Jungle a few times against Castleford and I’ve always thought the fans and the atmosphere were amazing.

“I’m looking forward to embracing this challenge and giving my best to Castleford Tigers.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “Kevin will add depth to our squad while we still have Larne Patrick and Oliver Holmes out injured.

“Kevin is a player who is proven at Super League level and did a really good job for Hull KR.

“He can play in the back row and in the middle unit as well which gives us some real depth and competition for places, which will be really valuable as we move into the Easter period.

“He is a French player who came over here to really challenge himself and who played consistently for Hull HR.

“He runs good lines and he’s a pretty tough and durable guy who I’m looking forward to working with.”

Larroyer will join up with Bradford Bulls on loan, to give him some much needed game time. The loan deal will have a 24-hour recall option should it go beyond 28 days.

During this time he will continue to train during the day with his new Tigers team mates who he will meet for the first time tomorrow morning for his first Castleford Tigers training session as the team continue their preparations for next Friday’s visit to Warrington Wolves.