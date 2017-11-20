Castleford Tigers partner up with Newcastle

Newcastle Thunder will enjoy dual registration terms with Castleford Tigers in 2018 after the 2017 Super League Grand finalists and North Eastern League One outfit continue to forge closer links.

Under the terms of the agreement, Thunder will join Championship side Halifax as a club where players from the top flight stable can gain match fitness and game time, in addition to forging stronger links between the two clubs.

Becoming dual registration partners is a relationship that Thunder head coach Jason Payne and Tigers head coach Daryl Powell have been cultivating for a number of months and a process which saw Cas’s senior squad use Kingston Park Stadium as a venue for a training camp earlier in the summer.

Having witnessed first-hand the quality of the facilities and environment that exists at Thunder and with the agreement now confirmed, it is a partnership that Payne is excited by and one that he says will add further to his club for 2018.

Payne said: “I’m really delighted Cas and Thunder have become dual registration partners and I’m looking forward to building the relationship over this year and hopefully, in the longer term too.

“We spoke with Steve Gill and Daryl Powell about working together which led to their training camp which allowed us to show off what we have to offer for their players.

“It’s an exciting opportunity. It gives us options to strengthen our squad during the season if we need to and also, it allows us to welcome in the attitudes, structures, and ethos from a Super League side and grow ourselves through that.”

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “I’m delighted that we have developed this relationship with Newcastle. We spent time at their facility last season and it is outstanding.

“Their coaching team are quality and focused on developing players which will be great for our young players, playing for them. League One is a tough competition which will give our players a great platform to perform in and obviously we believe our players will benefit Newcastle’s drive for excellence in the 2018 season.”