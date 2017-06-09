Castleford Tigers name squad for Warrington game

Five players return to the Castleford Tigers squad for Sunday’s game against Warrington Wolves after being named in Daryl Powell’s 19-man squad.
Zak Hardaker, Luke Gale, Grant Millington and Michael Shenton all return after being rested last week while Adam Milner is back after injury.
Jake Webster, however, is not included along with two others who drop out from last week, Kieran Gill and Jake Trueman.
Powell will also to make some late calls on a few players.
He said: “The five guys who we’re rested last week will come back in and we have a few checks to make on Jesse and Junior who left the field on Sunday with concussion, they’ll need to go through the protocol and pass those tests to play.”
Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad:
5. Greg Eden
34. Alex Foster
1. Zak Hardaker
25. Jy Hitchcox
23. Tom Holmes
7. Luke Gale
33. Kevin Larroyer
8. Andy Lynch
14. Nathan Massey
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
10. Grant Millington
13. Adam Milner
2. Greg Minikin
17. Junior Moors
21. Joel Monaghan
16. Ben Roberts
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
4. Michael Shenton