Castleford Tigers learning lessons

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell hopes the way his team dug out their win over Huddersfield Giants showed they were learning from previous close defeats this season.

The Tigers came from behind at half-time and a point down and down to 12 players following Jake Webster’s controversial sin-binning in the last 10 minutes to record a 26-21 win at the John Smith’s Stadium with Powell pleased that there was no sign of any panic.

He told the Express: “I’d like to think that it showed lessons had been learned from the previous close defeats we’d had.

“We didn’t lose our composure and we didn’t go looking for too much. It was a fairly simply play we scored off at the end

“That showed we were not trying to reinvent the wheel and come up with miraculous things to score, you’re staying to what you do.

“We’ve lost some really tight games this season, so for us to come out the other side with a win this time is great and in a game it looked like we could easily lose towards the back end.

“We found a way to make it happen for us and it is always pleasing when you know your team’s got a little bit of x-factor when it can dig its way out, especially when missing so many key players as we were last week.”

Powell was pleased with the way his team coped with a highly motivated Huddersfield side in good form.

He said: “It was a really tough game. I thought Huddersfield played well and put us under pressure.

“We had to play a different way to win a game. But after half-time we really dug in, got ourselves back in the game at 18-all and then the game really ebbed and flowed.

“We defended our try-line really well before we were able to score the winning try.

“There were a few twists and turns, but we were able to sort it out and it was an important game for us.

“They were emotionally charged with the difficult times they’ve had with Ken Davy’s wife and her passing recently.

“They wanted to pay tribute to her and emotionally they were charged and they played well. They had a lot of energy about them. Obviously us losing Rangi didn’t help and we then had a completely different half-back combination. But Paul McShane and Tom Holmes steered us home well and everybody worked hard around them.”