Castleford Tigers Ladies beat Wakefield to go second

Castleford Tigers Ladies put on a dominant display to beat local rivals Wakefield Trinity Ladies 38-4 on a scorching afternoon.

The victory lifted the Tigers up to second place and saw them bounce back in good style after their first defeat the previous week.

Emma Lumley and Lucy Eastwood both scored two tries while Sam Jordan, Kelsey Gentles and Jasmine Cudjoe also got their names on the scoreboard.

Wakefield earned a late try through Hayley Gledhill but in the end it was too little too late as Castleford picked up the two points.

The visitors, who suffered a heavy defeat to Bradford the previous week, were quick out of the gates and scored their first try within the opening five minutes. Wakefield conceded a penalty right on the edge of their try line which allowed Lumley to pounce and score her first of the match.

Soon the visitors extended their lead. Sam Jordan was able to add the four points after a well worked move from Castleford opened up Wakefield’s defence. Despite that, the home side then began to gain momentum. They enjoyed a positive spell in the game but failed to score as Castleford’s defence remained resilient.

Wakefield failed to convert chances into points and soon they conceded again as Lumley scored her second of the match. This gave the visitors a healthy 16-0 lead going into the break.

When both teams returned it was Castleford who picked up where they left off. Eastwood scored twice in a space of five minutes to assert the visitors dominance. A combination of quick thinking and good footwork earned Eastwood her first while a long drive in the oppositions half extended Castleford’s lead even further.

But the pick of the tries came a few minutes later when Kelsey Gentles received the ball on her own 30-metre line and dashed straight down the field. Katie Hepworth’s fifth and final conversion of the game gave Cas a 38-0 advantage.

As the match entered its final stages, Jasmine Cudjoe still had time to add her name to the scoresheet. There was no way back for Wakefield but nevertheless, the home side kept on trying and soon reaped the rewards when Hayley Gledhill crossed down the right wing.

Castleford’s Leigh Powell was left pleased by her team’s performance and said: “It was a big one today to be fair. We’re both Super League teams so it was a big clash. Today we got some points on the board and if we keep those points under our belt, hopefully we’ll compete with all the big teams.”

Wakefield’s head coach Jo Phillips also reflected on the match and said: “Castleford executed the marginal gains a lot better. I think our set completion rate was down to about 48% and it reflected on the score.”

The victory takes Castleford up to second in the league, just behind leaders Stanningley. Wakefield, on the other hand, are third from bottom with only one win from their opening four games.

Both teams will meet again later this month in a highly anticipated first round Challenge Cup clash. Once again, the match will take place in Wakefield’s back yard and it will be interesting to see how things play out on April 30.