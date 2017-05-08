Castleford Tigers heading for court over Solomona dispute

Castleford Tigers are heading for court after a failure to settle their claim for damages over the departure of star winger Denny Solomona to rugby union club Sale Sharks.

The Tigers are seeking £500,000 in damages against Solomona, Sale and the player’s agent Andy Clarke and the matter went to Leeds Mercantile Court today after the parties failed to reach an out-of-court settlement.

A hearing was told that a total of 10 witnesses were due to be called and the case was listed for a seven-day trial in Leeds some time between November 13 and January 12.

The parties were told to disclose documents and exchange witness statements by mid-July.

Castleford’s legal team of Arnold Ayoo and Richard Cramer accompanied Castleford chief executive Steve Gill at the hearing.

Cas resorted to legal action after Solomona failed to report for pre-season training in November. It was then announced that he was retiring from rugby league before he signed a three-year contract in December and he has proved a big hit in rugby union, earning selection for the England squad this summer.