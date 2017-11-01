Castleford Tigers’ fixtures for 2018 season revealed

The Betfred Super League fixtures for 2018 have been released today with each of the 12 top flight clubs discovering who they will face at key points throughout the season.

The season will kick-off on Thursday February 1 when the Betfred Super League Champions Leeds Rhinos take on Warrington Wolves at The Halliwell Jones Stadium. The 2017 Grand Final winners will be hoping to start the defence of their title with an away win, while new Warrington Wolves Head Coach Steve Price will be eager to impress the home crowd when taking charge of his first ever Super League game.

The 2017 League Leaders’ Shield Winners Castleford Tigers will open their 2018 campaign when they travel to face St Helens at Langtree Park on Friday February 2, with St Helens out for revenge for the thrilling golden point win Castleford secured in the 2017 semi-final, one of the games of the season. Both games will be shown live on Sky Sports, who will once again be broadcasting nearly 100 games throughout the 2018 Rugby League season.

The Tigers’ first home game will be against Widnes Vikings in round two in what will be the first of eight Sunday games at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle

The Grand Final replay will have to wait until round seven when Cas will head to Elland Road on March 23 to play Leeds Rhinos.

Easter weekend will see Daryl Powell’s men head to Wakefield Trinity on Thursday, March 29 before they host Warrington Wolves Jungle on Monday, April 2.

To end the regular season, Castleford face Huddersfield Giants at home before their final regular season game against Widnes at the Halton Stadium.

Castleford Tigers’ 2018 Betfred Super League fixtures:

RD 1: Friday Feb 2 – St. Helens (A) 7:45pm (SKY)

RD 2: Sunday Feb 11 – Widnes Vikings (H) 3:30pm

RD 3: Saturday Feb 24 – Hull FC (H) 3:15pm (SKY)

RD 4: Thursday Mar 1 – Hull KR (A) 7:45pm (SKY)

RD 5: Sunday Mar 11 – Salford Red Devils (H) 3:30pm

RD 6: Sunday Mar 18 – Wigan Warriors (H) 3:30pm

RD 7: Friday Mar 23 – Leeds Rhinos (A) 7:45pm (SKY)

RD 8: Thursday Mar 29 – Wakefield Trinity (A) 7:45pm (SKY)

RD 9: Monday Apr 2 – Warrington Wolves (H) TBC

RD 10: Sunday Apr 8 – Huddersfield Giants (A) 3pm

RD 11: Sunday Apr 15 – Catalans Dragons (H) 3:30pm

RD 12: Friday Apr 20 – Wigan Warriors (A) 7:45pm (SKY)

RD 13: Sunday Apr 29 – Wakefield Trinity (H) 3:30pm

RD 14: Saturday May 5 – Hull FC (A) 5pm

RD 15: Saturday May 19 – Leeds Rhinos (MW) 7:30pm

RD 16: Thursday May 24 – St. Helens (H) 7:45pm (SKY)

RD 17: Friday Jun 8 – Warrington Wolves (A) 7:45pm

RD 18: Sunday Jun 17 – Hull KR (H) 3:30pm

RD 19: Saturday Jun 30 – Catalans Dragons (A) 6pm

RD 20: Sunday Jul 8 – Leeds Rhinos (H) 3:30pm

RD 21: Friday Jul 13 – Salford Red Devils (A) 7:30pm

RD 22: Sunday Jul 22 – Huddersfield Giants (H) 3:30pm

RD 23: Sunday Jul 29 – Widnes Vikings (A) 3pm