Castleford Tigers boss: We are ready for action

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell has declared his side ready to go for Super League 2017 after they produced an impressive display in their final warm-up match at St Helens.

While he is not reading too much into the 22-6 result the fact that the Tigers only conceded one try late in the game on the back of similarly strong defensive displays against Wakefield and Hull when the first team was on the pitch has backed up Powell’s belief that his team have had a good pre-season.

He said: “We showed that there is a little bit of a different edge to us and hopefully we can carry that into the start of the season.

“I’m sure we can. I see a group of blokes there who’ve got a real feel for what we’re doing at the moment.

“The attitude is great and it sets us up now for what’s going to be a tough start to the season. We look like we’re ready.

“I said to the boys coming back from camp that I haven’t coached a team as ready as this one.

“Hopefully we can get a bit of luck and it will be a big year for us.”