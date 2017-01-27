Castleford supporters meet the new Tigers

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club held their annual meeting and a combined meet the new boys event at a packed George V WMC, in Glasshoughton.

Rangi Chase, Jesse Sene-Lafao, Dan Igbinedion, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Zak Hardaker and Larne Patrick were introduced to the audience in the meet the new Tigers part of the evening and after a warm welcome everyone got to know a little bit more about each player and how they were settling in at the club. All the players were in good spirits, enjoying pre-season training and looking forward to the new season.

After a break questions came from the audience, covering a wide area of topics all answered with humour and honesty, which gave everyone present an enjoyable evening.

A raffle made £102 while £142.50 in membership fees was taken, beating the 2016 membership total on the night by getting to 311 members for 2017.

Chairman Derek Whale opened the annual meeting and treasurer Christine Taylor gave the 2016 account report, with receipts for the year to December 31, 2016 totalling £9,719 – £8,000 being donated to the Tigers. Ken Harrison reported that 2016 membership was 309, slightly up from 2015.

Secretary Paul Burns-Williamson gave his report on another eventful and enjoyable 2016.

He said: “We managed to get sponsors for all our 2016 events, we struggled to get near the 500 members figure of 2014, but signs are promising so far with members numbers up on last year.

“Our events in the hospitality suite and other venues have been well attended and feedback from attendees has been good.

“Club directors, club staff, coaches and players have supported us tremendously and we thank them all for that.

“We have continued our great relationship with Daryl and the team, something the CTSC is very grateful for. The CTSC also work in partnership with the club, promoting events, merchandise and the Tigers Daily Draw.

“Our event highlights were the POTY awards, the 90th birthday dinner, the race night and the 2017 membership launch night, which were very well attended and produced record profits.

“Once again we have consulted with Daryl on ideas for our donations to maximise the benefit to all players in all age groups.”

On prospects for this year Mr Burns-Williamson said: “We are well on the way to getting sponsors for our 2017 events, with other sponsorship opportunities available for the race night, POTY night and our November dinner dance.

“Also we are securing benefits for CTSC members, details out soon on our website.

“We continue to base ourselves in the Tiger Bar, one hour before kick-off, selling 2017 memberships, please come and see us for a pre or after match chat.”

Mr Burns-Williamson thanked media manager Michelle Cooper, plus Tracey Corbett, who helps with CTSC events, Stuart Lake, who produces posters and helps with the website, members of the committee, who worked hard in 2016 and members and sponsors for their loyal support.

The donations made to Castleford Tigers since 2004 now stands at £75,147.58.

Christine Taylor, Dave Bowman, Ken Harrison, Derek Whale, Paul Burns-Williamson, Keith Taylor, Rachel Brocklehurst and Ant Nunn were re-elected to the CTSC committee.