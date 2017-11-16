Castleford stars recovering from operations

Super League wing sensations Greg Eden and Greg Minikin have undergone operations since the end of the season, but Castleford Tigers assistant coach Danny Orr is confident that both will be fit and ready to go for the start of the 2018 campaign.

Eden finished the 2017 as season as the runaway top scorer in the Betfred Super League with 38 tries – and scored 41 in all competitions – in a brilliant first year back at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle while Minikin’s move to the wing after previously been seen primarily as a centre proved profitable as he ran in 19 touchdowns and was the competition’s fourth top try scorer.

But both suffered shoulder injuries through the season, ironically while going over for tries, and although patched up to be able to play in Castleford’s big games at the end of the year, including the Grand Final, they were booked in for hospital appointments once the action on the pitch was over and both are now recovering from operations.

Tigers assistant boss Orr explained: “Greg Eden and Greg Minikin have had operations on their shoulders, which we hope have been successful.

“Greg Eden did his shoulder when he scored that try (against Salford). He has had a little bit of operation in there.

“Greg Minikin had a tear in his shoulder from when we played Salford away, scoring a try as well. He was able to play on for the rest of the season, but he’s been fixed up.

“But it’s nothing major for both Gregs and they will be back I’m pretty confident for the start of the year.”

Orr reported that other than the two wingers it was virtually a clean bill of health for the club at this stage.

He said: “There’s always players recovering from injuries they pick up the previous season and lads have operations at the end of the year. But there’s nothing major around this time.

“Kieran Gill had an ACL injury last season, but he’s training really well at the moment and he’s looking really good.

“He will miss the majority of pre-season with the team, but he’s doing his rehab work in the gym with Coops and Rick and he’s coming on really well.

“There’s been a couple who’ve had injections and you need to let them settle down for a week or so. But we are looking all right.”