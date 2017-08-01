Castleford star: We have to be on our game against Saints

Jake Webster is expecting another exciting clash with St Helens when Castleford Tigers start their Super 8s campaign against them at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Thursday night.

The Tigers centre hopes to have recovered from a rib injury to return to the side for a game between two of the in-form Super League teams.

Home games against the Saints in recent years have provided some big highlights and Webster sees no reason why the next meeting should not be another cracker.

He said: “I think everyone in this final eight is capable of doing something special so we are definitely going to have to be on our game.

“We still have to keep building to the end of the season and make sure we keep our form. It is going to be tough, Saints have started playing some really great footy.

“They’ve hit some form with the new coach and they’ve got new direction and a new structure.

“It seems to be really working for them so we are definitely going to have to be on our game, but we have got our structures in play and it has been working for us all year.

“We’ve just got to make sure we stick to them and make sure we get the job done.

“It’s usually a good game at home to St Helens, but any game down here is good. Our fans get behind us, the atmosphere’s great and I don’t think there’s another ground like it in Super League.

“We want to keep this record we’ve got this year intact as well so that’s also at the forefront of our minds.”

Webster could come up against in-form St Helens centre Mark Percival, who is keen to impress again to earn an England place in the World Cup.

He said: “He is an outstanding player.

“No matter what he does, he is a great defender, great on his feet and he has a fantastic pass.

“It is definitely going to be a challenge for me, but I am up for it.”

On his own hopes of being back in the Cas side after missing the last two games, Webster said: “I am still a bit touch and go.

“I trained on Monday and did a bit of contact for the first time.

“I am still in a bit of pain, but seeing how we manage that and move forward is the process we’re going through at the moment.

“We’ll make a decision come closer to game day. Whatever the decision is will be best for the team. That’s always put first.

“I have got a bit of a bit of a rib injury. It has been lingering for a few weeks and it’s one of those things you can’t push or do much to.

“I am moving forward and progressing with it and hopefully it’ll be right this week.”