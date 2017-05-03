Castleford star: Fans playing a big role in our success

Half-back star Rangi Chase was delighted that Castleford Tigers fans were given a great night when Wigan Warriors were well beaten at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Chase played almost 70 minutes after coming on as an early substitute for groin injury victim Ben Roberts and revelled in a dominant Tigers display that saw them run in nine tries in a 54-4 victory.

He is enjoying playing in front of the supporters he reckons are the best in Rugby League once again and knows how much they valued the win over the reigning champions with little love lost between the two clubs.

He said: “It was awesome for us to beat Wigan the way we did - not just the points we scored, but we only let in four points.

“Defensively it was great and we have focused a lot on our defence this year.

“The couple of games before that we were a bit scratchy, but it was good to respond with a good defensive performance.

“We weren’t trying to make a statement or anything like that, we just needed a response after losing the week before and we did that well.

“It was good for the fans. Playing down here in front of this home crowd I don’t think there’s any better place to play and they really loved it against Wigan.

“We pride ourselves on doing well at home and our home record is good so far this year.

“We’ve done some good performances away as well, but it’s important to have a good record in front of our home fans. They play a big role in how we play as well because it’s intimidating coming here when the fans are crazy like they are.”

Chase played down talk of classy Cas and their title aspirations and believes there is still more improvement to come from the Tigers.

He added: “Everyone else talks about us, but we just keep ourselves in our little bubble and try to keep on improving.

“We don’t want to look too far or get ahead of ourselves.

“We’ve still got a lot of improving to do, but if we keep on improving then I’m sure we’ll be around the top somewhere.”