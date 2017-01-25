Castleford sign young half-back from Bradford

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of teenage half-back Jake Trueman.

The 17-year-old joins on a two-year deal from Bradford Bulls after progressing through their academy and making his first team debut in May, 2016.

Trueman has been highly rated by his previous coaches and Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is looking forward to seeing him development within the Tigers environment.

Speaking today on pre season camp, Powell said: “Jake is a young player who became available after the difficulties that Bradford faced in the recent past. We are delighted to acquire the services of a talented young half-back who has a big future in the game.

“He has already played first team football at Bradford and is a talented all-round half-back.

“We now have some of the best young half-backs in the country in our system to learn from the quality that we have in our first team. This means our future is very rosy in the decision-making department.”

Trueman will jump straight in with his new team-mates and take to the field in the Tigers pre-season friendly at Batley Bulldogs on Friday night.

He said: “I wanted to join Castleford because of the coaching staff on board.

“I think they can develop and improve me as a player.

“The club just feels like the right fit for me. I am really looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and training under these coaches and developing my skills as a half-back.”