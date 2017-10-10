Castleford’s Massey: Manner of Grand Final defeat hurts

Disappointed Castleford Tigers forward Nathan Massey admitted it hurt that the team were almost nilled in the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

The normally free scoring Tigers made 18 handling errors and only scored one try in the last minute as they went down 24-6.

Massey conceded that opponents Leeds Rhinos were the better side in the wet conditions.

He said: “It wasn’t our day. Credit to Leeds, they played the conditions better than us and we saved our worst performance for our biggest game of the season.

“We felt confident going in, quite relaxed. On the back of that performance you could say the occasion got to us, but Leeds kept hold of the ball and that was key.

“We couldn’t keep hold of the ball, we didn’t get any field position and they dominated territory. I thought we came out a bit stronger at the start of the second half, but made one error and they scored off the back of it.

“After that we compiled errors on errors and you can’t do that in these big games.

“We have had a great year, but that hurts - the manner we lost.

“It isn’t nice nearly getting nilled in a Grand Final.

“That wasn’t us, but we will be better for it next year and we will come back stronger.”