Castleford players ready for hard work ahead

Assistant coach Danny Orr is overseeing the start of Castleford Tigers’ pre-season preparations and is looking forward to welcoming a second wave of senior players back in next Monday, promising plenty of hard work ahead for them.

The first batch of players consisting of the new signings, players who were on the fringes of the first team last season and youngsters are already hard at work, having reported back last week. They will be joined by the majority of the Grand Final players with just the stars involved in the World Cup to be added at the end of the year after they have had a break.

“It will be tough for the players in pre-season, it always is, nothing new there,” said Orr.

“We had the first week last week and the players worked really hard.

“It wasn’t a killer of a week, I just wanted to build them into it. Some of the sessions were tough, but we will slowly build up over the next few weeks until they are absolutely flat out.

“They are working hard at the moment, which is pleasing.

“The new players have done really well in their first week. They’ve settled in already and hopefully they are going to kick on over pre-season and become a key part of the squad for the coming year.

“We’ve had 20/22 players back in so far. We’ve got more players coming in next Monday then hopefully Luke Gale, Mike McMeeken, Ben Roberts and Garry Lo, the guys who are at the World Cup, will come in towards the back end of December.”

Orr admitted it was an unusual pre-season for the Tigers with all the players they have on international duty down under.

He added: “It’s a bit disruptive at the moment with people all over the place, but we’ll get everybody back in before we go for a week’s camp again.

“Ideally you want your players in and working together, but we are dealing with it and it won’t be long before we have everybody back in. I’m sure we will be fine.”