Castleford partner up with Halifax after confirming dual registration deal

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that they have entered into a new dual registration agreement with Halifax RLFC.

Halifax have been one of the top performing Championship sides for a number of years, having finished in the top four of the Championship two of the last three years. They also operate a reserve grade side so potentially offer more opportunities of game time for Cas youngsters.

Tigers youngster Brandon Douglas spent half of 2017 on loan with Halifax, making 11 appearances for the Championship side, who will now be set to field more Cas players in 2018 – either junior players needing experience or seniors needing to prove their fitness.

The agreement will replace the one with Batley Bulldogs, which saw a number of Tigers players gain valuable playing time in the last two seasons – most notably Greg Minikin, who played seven times for the Mount Pleasant side in 2016 before breaking into the Castleford first team.

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell believes the agreement will benefit both clubs.

He said: “I’m delighted that we have reached an agreement on dual registration with Halifax Rugby League Club.

“I worked with Richard Marshall over the course of the season when Brandon Douglas was playing there and only have positive things to say about how he works. “Dual registration is an important part of player development at the moment.

“We have a number of players who will play at Halifax to benefit both Halifax and the players themselves over the course of the season. I look forward to this relationship be an outstanding one for both Castleford and Halifax.”

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill is excited to see how the partnership between both clubs develops.

He said: “We welcome the opportunity to link up with Halifax RLFC as our dual registration partners.

“Both Daryl Powell and Richard Marshall are looking forward to sharing ideas and practices with each other, which should be beneficial for all players and coaches.

“Dual registration does have its complications, but we are looking forward to working alongside Halifax in 2018 and beyond.”

Gill thanked Batley for the last couple of seasons.

He added: “Although we will not be dual registering with the Batley Bulldogs next year, I would like to thank them for their honesty and integrity as a club and we will continue to work with them should the chance arise.”

Halifax chief executive Mark Moore expressed excitement at the agreement.

He added: “We see the relationship with Castleford Tigers as a statement of intent, both in respect of the style of play, which will excite our fans, and the high quality of the players available. There will be opportunities for our own youngsters in the Tigers’ junior sides, and for Tigers players with our reserves. This is very much a partnership in player development.”