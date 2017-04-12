Castleford name squad for Wakefield derby

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to take on Wakefield Trinity at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday (kick-off 2.30pm) when the teams will be battling it out to claim the Adam Watene Trophy.

The squad shows just one change from last week with Grant Millington replacing Michael Shenton.

With 8,500 tickets already snapped up for the game fans are urged to buy quickly with tickets available from the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes shopping centre and online. All the seated tickets are already fully booked.

The full 19-man squad is: 6. Rangi Chase, 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 7. Luke Gale, 1. Zak Hardaker, 11. Oliver Holmes, 8. Andy Lynch, 14. Nathan Massey, 9. Paul McShane, 12. Mike McMeeken, 10. Grant Millington, 2. Greg Minikin, 13. Adam Milner, 21. Joel Monaghan, 17. Junior Moors, 16. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 19. Gadwin Springer, 3. Jake Webster.