Castleford look to improve record in tight games

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell is frustrated that his side’s only two defeats this season have come in tight games they could have got something out of.

It is a measure of the Tigers’ success in the Betfred Super League so far in 2017 that they have been beaten just twice in their first 10 matches and only by margins of one point and four - and that they feel disappointed not to still be undefeated.

But in their two closest matches they have come unstuck, at Salford and at St Helens.

“It’s a positive with us that if we’re going to lose a game we’re not going to get overrun, we’ve got a lot of spirit about us,” Powell told the Express.

“But it’s disappointing that so far we’ve lost two pretty tight games and they’re the ones who want to be coming out on top in.

“It’s an area we need to improve in, that’s for sure.”

Castleford still came out of the Easter programme on top of the table, with Powell proud of what his team has achieved so far.

He said: “We’ve won eight out of 10 games so if we can do something similar in the second half of the season we’re going to be happy.

“It’s been a good start for us. You’re not going to throw the baby out with the bath water, as people like to say, because of one loss.

“It’s about us refocusing and responding now. We’ve been really good at responding after a loss so far and we’ve got to do it again.

“We’ve got a couple of tough games coming up and we need to kick on.”