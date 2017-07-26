Castleford hoping to get injured players back for Super 8s

Head coach Daryl Powell is hoping to have his Castleford Tigers side back close to full strength for the Super 8s.

The Tigers have had to play without a number of key first teamers in recent weeks with Matt Cook, Junior Moors, Adam Milner, Jake Webster, Oliver Holmes, Larne Patrick and Greg Eden all sidelined through injury.

Cook returned last week and he could be joined by all the other injured players during the Super 8s.

Powell explained: “We are going to be getting good players back into the team and moving forward we should start to get some of our bigger players back.

“Hopefully we’ll get Junior Moors, Oliver Holmes, Jake Webster and Adam Milner back and then we’ll be looking really fresh I think.

“We’ve missed middle players who do a hell of a lot of work and them coming back fresher will give us a bit of a push towards the back end of the year.”

Powell revealed that full-back Zak Hardaker suffered a dislocated finger against Catalans, but he “put it back in himself and just got on with it.”

Top try scorer Eden, meanwhile, could still play a part again before the end of the season after Powell confirmed that he does not need surgery on his injured shoulder.

Tigers players now have a few days off before beginning their preparations for the next phase of the season.