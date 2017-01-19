Castleford head for warm weather for key preparations

Castleford Tigers will be aiming to put the fine tuning into their preparations for the new Super League season when they head for warm weather training in Lanzarote today.

Head coach Daryl Powell sees the week-long trip to La Santa as an important part of the pre-season work with the better weather enabling the squad to do some high quality work.

He told the Express: “We got a lot out of Lanzarote last year. I thought we started the season reasonably well and some of that was down to the camp.

“Players get a little bit of warmth and training on a really dry track. You can really hone your structures and skills while you are over there so it’s very beneficial all round really.

“It’s a great camp, we went last year and I expect it to be the same this time.

“It’s slightly different as we’re going Thursday to Thursday then we play Batley and St Helens when we get back.

“Everybody at the club will be playing in those two games, which I think is great.

“We did it last year and it worked really well for us and we’re looking forward to the game, the camp and what we’ve got at the end in terms of finalising our pre-season preparation.”

Powell added: “The players enjoy it. They work hard, but it’s a good break and it’s just different.

“It’s a little bit of a freshener leading into the season as well as good for team spirit.

“The players are in each other’s pockets for a full week and spend a little bit of time socialising, but the vast majority of time is working on our game.

“We can set all our goals and focus on what we want to achieve this year so all ways round it really finalises your preparation for the season.”