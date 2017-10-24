Castleford duo Roberts and Lo chosen in World Cup line-ups

Castleford Tigers half-back Ben Roberts is set to start for Samoa as they open their Rugby League World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Saturday (kick-off 8am British time).

Roberts has been given the number seven shirt and will play scrum-half in a tough first fixture for the Samoans, who also include Frank Pritchard and Pita Godinet in their 17-man squad who are familiar to Super League fans.

Surprisingly Samoa did not select Castleford Tigers stars Jesse Sene-Lefao and Junior Moors in their 24-man squad for the tournament.

New Castleford winger Garry Lo, meanwhile, has been selected to start for Papua New Guinea when they take on Wales on Saturday (6am British time).

His team-mates will include Paul Aiton and James Segeyaro while the Welsh team, coached by John Kear, includes former Tigers centre Michael Channing.