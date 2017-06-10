Castleford boss: We’ve won nothing yet

Head coach Daryl Powell is delighted with the way things have been going for top of the table Castleford Tigers this year, but stressed that the team had won nothing yet.

Although the Tigers were four points clear going into this weekend’s round of games in the Betfred Super League there is still a lot of hard work to be done to achieve any of their goals according to Powell.

He said: “It’s always hard to say whether your team is doing better than you thought, but if you had said to me at the start of the season this is where you’re going to be I would have said ‘wow, it’s a fair effort that’.

“I do think that’s what it’s been. It’s been an incredible effort from everybody, but we haven’t won anything yet and it’s been our target all along to be in finals and to be seen as a club that’s constantly at the top of the competition.

“We’ve started off really well, now it’s go on with the job and show that we are genuine in everything we talk about.”