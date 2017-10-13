Castleford boss: We have had a special season

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell believes there are more big games to come for his team after last Saturday’s Grand Final appearance.

While obviously hugely disappointed with the outcome of the Tigers’ first-ever Grand Final and the performance Powell sounded a defiant note as he reminded everyone of the outstanding season the team has had in 2017.

He said: “When you lose a game like this it’s obviously going to be pretty numbing. But we’ve had a special season absolutely no doubt.

“We wanted to have a special night, but that’s not the case.

“This will hurt for a long time, but I would like the players to remember how outstanding they have and we have been this year.

“This is just the start. We’re in the middle of a journey now and I just think we’ve got a great opportunity moving forward to be around for a long time as a force.

“They say in Australia that you have to lose one to win one. I’m not a great believer in that, but I’ll take it on it now!”

Powell admitted it was tough to maintain high standards through a full rugby league season, as the Tigers had done for all but the final game of 2017, but he is still convinced that it is important to start campaigns strongly.

He added: You want to start well because you don’t want to be in that bottom four.

“You want to start well and maintain it for as long as you can. I think we’ve been pretty consistent. We’ve lost a couple of games here and there, but for the most part we’ve played well.

“If you ask Warrington and Leeds over the last couple of years if they can start the season a little bit steadier so they can play well at the end you’re playing well in the middle 8s and I don’t want to be doing that.

“I think we’ll go with the template we’ve gone with and start well then try to maintain it as long as we can.

“We’ve got to a Grand Final and we’ve come up short. There’s a couple of different reasons for that, it was just a poor performance from us.”