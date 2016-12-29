Castleford boss praises players after Hull display

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell praised his players for their attitude and performance level in the Boxing Day win over Hull FC.

All the new boys took the chance to impress on their debuts while there were encouraging displays from several more established members of the first team squad.

“Quite a lot players impressed me,” said Powell.

“I thought Jesse was good. He did some really good things in the back row.

“Mike McMeeken was awesome and I just love some of the things he’s doing at the moment – his line speed defensively and his all-round ability as a player.

“I thought Rangi was good at half for large parts of the game. Millington and Massey up front were outstanding and McShane at nine.

“Michael Shenton was pretty much straight into it and he looked good. He was sharp and created some good tries and opportunities for people around him.

“You are picking out individuals who you thought were right on top of their game, but there was a whole host of strong performances across the board.

“It was pleasing to see so many people tuned into the game because these games are notoriously difficult ones to get quality out of and I thought we had a lot of quality out there.”

Powell added: “You can see that Zak Hardaker’s fitted in pretty neatly with the team. He is an outstanding player and I am really pleased to have him. He’s going to add a whole heap to us.

“At any level at any time seeing a try by an individual scored like the one by Greg Eden is absolute class.

“For him to switch the ball and fend, maintain his pace and beat people inside and out like he did was an outstanding try.

“There were some real examples of quality team tries from depth as well.

“You know a team’s singing from the same hymn sheet with some of the tries we scored.

“Some of the organisation was great and some of the reactive play for some of those tries was high class.”