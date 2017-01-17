Castleford boss pleased with progress in Wakefield warm-up

Head coach Daryl Powell was unconcerned with the final score after declaring himself pleased with what he saw from the Castleford Tigers players on duty against Wakefield Trinity in their second pre-season warm-up.

The Tigers started with a side made up of senior players, including several coming back from long term injury and others playing their first game since last summer and ran in four first half tries to one against an equally senior Wakefield team.

In the second half four players from the academy and five other young first team squad members were brought on and the Tigers were only able to cross for one more try with Trinity coming back to win 32-30.

Powell said: “I was really pleased with the first half. I thought our organisation was great and our defensive effort was fantastic. We controlled field position and some of the accuracy on our attacking play I thought was superb.

“Obviously it got a little bit fragmented and they got on the front foot as we obviously had a lot of young guys out there. But still again there were some good performances.

“Overall I’m really pleased. Obviously the result doesn’t really matter. You never like to lose, but at the end of the day the first half performance was what we were looking for and we’ve still got about 10 blokes sat on their backsides.

“We’ve got a lot of competition for places this year.”