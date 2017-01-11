Search

Castleford boss: Players are ready for a game

Castleford Tigers players have a laugh with head coach Daryl Powell during the club's media day.

Castleford Tigers players have a laugh with head coach Daryl Powell during the club's media day.

0
Have your say

Daryl Powell is pleased with the way Castleford Tigers’ pre-season training is going and is now ready to see the progress on the field when the team travels to Wakefield Trinity on Sunday for their second warm-up game.

Component:1.8327462.1484074034, , ,$mergedBody