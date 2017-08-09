Castleford boss: Missed chances cost us against St Helens

Daryl Powell believes missed opportunities played a big part in Castleford Tigers losing their unbeaten home record to St Helens.

While accepting Saints deserved their win, the Tigers head coach thought his side were not far off and could have extended their winning record if they had been more clinical.

He said: “Saints played well and we weren’t quite at our best. We had to be to beat them.

“I still thought we had a lot of chances. We looked at some of the opportunities we created and whilst they defended them really well I just felt if we had backed ourselves a little bit more or if a couple of passes had stuck we had enough chances to win the game.

“I had a chat with Jy Hitchcox. He had two clear opportunities to score and didn’t really back himself. They could have been game turners.

“We had that try disallowed that probably wasn’t.

“I just thought there were lots of good performances from us, but we just weren’t good enough as a team to get over the top of them.

“We conceded some soft tries I thought. The try in the first half on the short side was pretty soft and the one at 8-6 when they go straight through the middle of us.

“In some cases it’s us working over-hard. It’s not an attitude and not working hard, it’s us just working a little bit too hard that’s opening up opportunities for the opposition.

“They deserved to win, but it’s not the be all and end all. People are looking too deeply into it at the moment.”

Powell thought it was a good advert for the game.

He said: “It was good game, high intensity and we had loads of good attacking position.

“They deserved to win it, but we weren’t too far away really.

“There’s some things we need to improve, some of the things we’re normally really good at. Some of our system things let us down. We just look to kick on.”

Powell added: “We had a week off before so you learn some things about that and you learn some things about your performance levels.

“We’ve been winning consistently for a number of weeks in Super League so at some time you are going to get beaten.

“I think we’ll learn a lot from it and we look forward to the challenges ahead. There’s some tough ones, but we’re a good side, we just need to fix a couple of things up and we’ll be fine.”