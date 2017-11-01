Castleford and Featherstone to play pre-season games against Leeds Rhinos

Grand Final winners Leeds Rhinos will take on Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers in pre-season warm-up games.

Castleford will take on their Old Trafford conquerors at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Sunday, January 21 (3pm). Ticket prices will be confirmed shortly.

Last season, the sides met five times throughout the campaign with the Tigers winning four but the Rhinos won the most important at Old Trafford.

Both sides will be fielding strong sides as they gear up for the 2018 Betfred Super League season which will begin in February.

The Rhinos will also travel to face Featherstone on Friday, January 26 for their usual pre-season match with their dual registration club. Ticket details will be released shortly.

Tickets are now available for Castleford’s Boxing Day game with Featherstone at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle (kick-off 1pm).

Ticket prices have now been confirmed and fans can buy tickets from the Tigers Den, in Carlton Lanes, but there will be no online sales for this game.

Anyone who would like to book a ticket for collection, can call the Tigers ticketing manager on 01977 552674.

Pre-purchase prices (standing):

Adult £15

Junior (age 6–16)/ OAP (over 60s)/ Student (with ID) £10

Age 5 and under Free

Matchday prices:

Adult £16

Junior (age 6–16)/ OAP (over 60s)/ Student (with ID) £11

Age 5 and under Free

Unreserved seating will be available for purchase pre-game from the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes with an extra charge of £3 per seat.