Bulls too strong for Rovers in Women’s Challenge Cup final

FEATHERSTONE Rovers lost 50-16 to Bradford Bulls in yesterday’s Women’s RL Challenge Cup final at Heworth.

Rovers were 12-4 up in the first-half but pre-match favourites Bradford hit back to lead 24-12 at the break and then ran away with the game in the second period.

Rovers took an early lead when Brogan Churm pounced on a loose ball to score and Nat Gilmour converted.

Bradford replied when Amy Hardcastle forced her way over but Featherstone struck again when Sarah Dunn crossed and Gilmour added her second goal.

Tries from Savannah Andrade and Charlotte Booth and a conversion by Clare Garner then edged Bulls 14-12 ahead.

Shona Hoyle and Lois Forsell also went over and Garner kicked her second goal to put Bradford in control at half-time.

The Bulls shot further in front in the second-half with touchdowns from Lauren Hickey, Kirsty Moroney and Hardcastle and two Jess Courtman goals.

Courtman then converted her own try and although Kayleigh Bullman crashed over for a consolation score for Rovers, Bradford had the last word with a late effort from captain Moroney.

In the Challenge Shield final, which preceded the Rovers-Bulls match, York City Knights beat The Army 26-24 with a last minute try after the teams were locked at 10-10 at half-time